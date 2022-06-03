Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.48. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.95. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

