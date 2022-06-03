Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,070 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.