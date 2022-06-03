Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,810,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

