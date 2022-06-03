Credit Suisse AG Has $28.20 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,783,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $99.19 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

