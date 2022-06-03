Credit Suisse AG Has $28.96 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of TransUnion worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. TransUnion has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

