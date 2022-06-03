Credit Suisse AG Has $34.62 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.