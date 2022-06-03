Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.65 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average of $426.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.