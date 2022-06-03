Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,279 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $287.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

