Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,942 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Catalent by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 159,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

