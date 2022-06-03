Credit Suisse Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of SNAP opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

