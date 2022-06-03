Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 821,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,639,296 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

