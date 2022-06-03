Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,041 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kemper by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,864,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.