Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 283,400 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 283,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.10% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

