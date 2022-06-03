Crestline Management LP Sells 3,940 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $213.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.51 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

