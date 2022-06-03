Critical Review: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26% Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 8.05 $277.72 million $0.89 94.53

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Match Group has a consensus target price of $134.12, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Match Group beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.