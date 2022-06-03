Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $128.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.