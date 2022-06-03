CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

