Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 251,535 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 620.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,535 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after purchasing an additional 491,822 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 189,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

