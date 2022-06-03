Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

