Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,147 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of OC opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

