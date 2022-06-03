Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

NYSE CF opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

