Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

RBLX opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

