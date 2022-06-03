Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,459 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

