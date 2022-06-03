Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 327,295 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after buying an additional 3,433,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 234,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 958,002 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

