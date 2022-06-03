Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 87,147 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AES worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.14 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

