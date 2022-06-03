Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $211.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

