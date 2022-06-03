CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $92.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00076237 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00259987 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,038,758 coins and its circulating supply is 161,038,758 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

