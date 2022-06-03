D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,640 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

NYSE SUI opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.98. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

