D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $83.73 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 341,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $83,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 175,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

