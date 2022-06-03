D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $94.65 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $94,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Shares of LH stock opened at $248.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

