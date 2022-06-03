D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.64 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 215.66%.
HEPS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.
