Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms have commented on DTRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 22,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

