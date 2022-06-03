Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

