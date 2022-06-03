Dash Price Hits $58.03 (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $58.03 or 0.00196087 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $624.23 million and $118.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00334220 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,757,905 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

