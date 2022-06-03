David Mh Matthews Sells 6,168 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.42 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

