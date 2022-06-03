Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000.

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

