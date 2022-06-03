Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDS. abrdn plc raised its stake in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GDS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in GDS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.