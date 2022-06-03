Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,100 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

