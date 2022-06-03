DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

DBSDY stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9972 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

