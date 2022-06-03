DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,800 ($73.38) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 7,500 ($94.89).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($91.73) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,852 ($86.69).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,604 ($70.90) on Monday. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($63.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,520 ($82.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,900.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,951.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.52) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($70.69) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($70,685.73).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

