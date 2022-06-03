DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.86

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Several research firms have commented on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($103.24) to GBX 7,855 ($99.38) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,150.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

