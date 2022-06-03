DecentBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $48,376.03 and approximately $37.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

