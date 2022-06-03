DECOIN (DTEP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,349.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $15,349.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,147,425 coins and its circulating supply is 56,807,251 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

