Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Down 2.8%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.27. 14,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 11,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
