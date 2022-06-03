Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,282,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,893,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.70 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $499.78 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

