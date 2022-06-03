Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 2,237,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,856,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

