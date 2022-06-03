Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 2,237,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,856,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.
Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)
