Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 570

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.33) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.09) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 579.42 ($7.33).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £106.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.65.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($95,078.44). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

