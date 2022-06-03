Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($3.01).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.12) on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.82.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

