Digital Fitness Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $180,321.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,487,452 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

