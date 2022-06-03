Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $103,943.55 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,633.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.64 or 0.05954889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00209572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00651005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00617937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00073041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004348 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,973,808 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

